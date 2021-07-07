The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBX opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

