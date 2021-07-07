The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the lowest is $65.38 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $52.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

