The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.11.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,022 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.