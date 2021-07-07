The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.51. The North West shares last traded at C$35.39, with a volume of 129,627 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWC. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.54.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

