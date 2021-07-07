The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

