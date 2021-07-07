The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 29,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,313,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.