The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 130.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

