The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

