Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives $6.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

THTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $359.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. Analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.