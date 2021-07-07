Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Hits $37,127.72

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $37,127.72 and approximately $202.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.23 or 1.00293887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007763 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00062546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

