Third Point LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLAHU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Shares of HLAHU remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

