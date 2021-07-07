Thisoption (TONS) Reaches One Day Volume of $650,144.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $650,144.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00165615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.04 or 1.00160649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00986229 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

