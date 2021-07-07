Thoma Bravo Advantage’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 14th (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 14th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TBA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

