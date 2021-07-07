Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

