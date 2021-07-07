Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 7,599 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 105.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHF opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

