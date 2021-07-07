Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 94.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,950 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

EFT stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

