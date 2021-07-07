Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 429,492 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $143,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 138,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

