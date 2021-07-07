Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 7,105 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $160,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,189. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.