Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $124.22 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $124,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

KNSL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $173.72. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,935. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

