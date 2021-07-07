Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

