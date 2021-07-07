Tokes (TKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $403.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002114 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.