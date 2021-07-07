Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

