Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 420,341 shares changing hands.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

