Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 420,341 shares changing hands.
TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
