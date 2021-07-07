Total Se (EPA:FP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Total stock opened at €39.69 ($46.69) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.08. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

