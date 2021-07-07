Totally (LON:TLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TLY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.50 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,591. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.34 million and a P/E ratio of -187.50. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

