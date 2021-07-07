Totally (LON:TLY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

LON TLY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.50 ($0.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,591. The firm has a market cap of £68.34 million and a P/E ratio of -187.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Totally has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Totally’s payout ratio is -2.50%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

