Towle & Co. Reduces Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned 1.69% of Celestica worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Celestica by 69.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Celestica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 14.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

