Towle & Co. Takes $38.30 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,593,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,000. ProPetro comprises approximately 4.0% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PUMP traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,855. The company has a market capitalization of $863.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

