Towle & Co. Trims Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the quarter. Ryerson makes up approximately 2.8% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $26,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ryerson by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $542.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

