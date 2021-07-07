Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,743 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 296,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

