TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.
Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 528,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
