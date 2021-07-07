TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 528,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.