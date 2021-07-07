Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

HLX opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $815.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.