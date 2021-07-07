Trexquant Investment LP Invests $115,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Compugen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.