Trexquant Investment LP Invests $84,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

