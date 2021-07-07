Trexquant Investment LP Takes $129,000 Position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

