Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XERS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

