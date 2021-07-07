Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

