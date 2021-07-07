Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trinseo by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 84.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.