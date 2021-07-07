Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.02

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and traded as high as $59.00. Truxton shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 1,090 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $169.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

