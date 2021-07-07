TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in TS Innovation Acquisitions were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,080,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIAU remained flat at $$11.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,740. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

