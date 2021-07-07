TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,049. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.