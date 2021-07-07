Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after buying an additional 803,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

