Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

TYL opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.