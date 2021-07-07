UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.64 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.11. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.