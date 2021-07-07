UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 85,594 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

