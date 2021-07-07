UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,554 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

