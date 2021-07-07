UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,779 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

