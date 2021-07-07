UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,226 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $30,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

DEI opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

