UBS Group AG Acquires 65,002 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.24. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

