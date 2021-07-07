UBS Group AG Acquires 7,672 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

